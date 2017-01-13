Timbers trade up to select Jeremy Ebobisse with fourth pick in MLS SuperDraft

The Portland Timbers traded up in the MLS SuperDraft to select forward Jeremy Ebobisse.

The Timbers acquired the number four pick in a trade with the Houston Dynamo in exchange for $100,000 of general allocation money, one international roster spot through Dec. 31, 2017 and Portland’s 10th overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

It was the team's highest draft pick since taking midfielder Darlington Nagbe with the second overall pick in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft.

Ebobisse, 19, played two seasons with Duke University before signing a contract with MLS in 2016.

In two years at Duke University, Ebobisse tallied nine goals and seven assists in 38 games played with 30 starts.

"It's just so exciting. For anyone, especially a young player."@kingjebo shares his excitement about coming to Portland. #RCTID pic.twitter.com/2eyZzSEUxW — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) January 14, 2017

Following two seasons with Duke, Ebobisse joined the Charleston Battery on loan in 2016, scoring against FC Montreal in his first start with the team on Sept. 7.

Internationally, he represented the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team, scoring nine goals in eight appearances in 2016. Additionally, Ebobisse was named to the U.S. U-20 Men’s squad that competed at the 2016 Dallas Cup.

The Timbers also selected defender Michael Amick in the second round with the 32nd overall pick. Amick, a defender, played four seasons with UCLA, logged 73 games with 68 starts and was a three-time team captain.

