Police investigating bank robbery in SE Portland

Portland police are investigating a bank robbery that happened off Southeast Division Street Friday night.

Police said they responded to the US Bank branch located at 16002 SE Division Street at 5:11 p.m. on the report of a robbery.

According to employees, the suspect came into the bank, jumped over the counter and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left.

Police said the suspect implied he had a gun but none was seen.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, thin build, blue or green eyes, wearing dark clothing and a dark bandana covering his face.

Police checked the neighborhood but did not find anyone matching the suspect's description.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call detectives at 503-823-0405, or the Portland Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 503-224-4181.

