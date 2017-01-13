Uber drivers stay busy after snowstorm

The winter storm that hit the Portland area Tuesday night has caused some serious headaches for businesses and commuters, but it has also been an interesting few days for people who drive for a living.

FOX 12 spoke with Uber driver, John Acree, who had around 20 customers on Friday just through the early afternoon. That number isn't all that unusual but the reasons behind the trips certainly are.

"There's been a lot of airport rides, people that have been stuck here because of the weather that are going to the airport, but it's also been quite a few people that their cars were stuck and they needed a ride to their car, then also a lot of people that typically take public transportation but they don't want to wait for the bus," said Acree.

Acree said he's been taking a lot of people to tow yards on Friday to pick up their cars that were abandoned earlier this week. Some that are still on the side of the road are so buried in snow and plow berms, Acree wasn't sure how people were going to dig them out.

Friday was the first day since the snow fell that Acree actually felt comfortable enough to be out taking rides because the last couple of days the roads have been too dicey.

Even on Friday, Acree said his average speed was around 30 miles per hour, as parts of I-205 and East County into Gresham are still a big mess.

Those aren't the only trouble spots of course, PBOT told FOX 12 they have 130 people still working long shifts around the clock on streets all over the city.

That work will continue into the weekend with a slightly smaller crew to give employees a little rest.

As for Uber, the general manager of the Portland office said thank you to all of the drivers who are out helping people get where they need to go.

