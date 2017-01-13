Drivers battle slick side streets, snowy neighborhoods

The main roads are mainly clear, but now it’s the slick side streets and snow covered neighborhoods that drivers are up against.

“You can feel it, it’s mushy. This will all freeze up, which is why I got the car out this afternoon,” Jeff Leon said, whose neighborhood is still covered in snow.

After dozens of winters spent in his West Hills home, Leon knows that when a snow storm hits, he’s not getting out of his neighborhood easily.

“We have a little over a foot in the yard,” Leon said.

He’s well aware that the snow isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

First, he had to dig out his car.

“I had to shovel around and over the top, and had it on for about half an hour, defrosting all the windows. I had a chest workout two days in a row - I was taking a lot of Advil,” Leon told FOX 12.

Then, in preparation for an 18-hour road trip, he chained up, and parked his car near a local fire station, far away from the slick side streets and deep snow in his neighborhood.

“I wanted to make sure the car could get out during the daylight hours, instead of tomorrow at 6 o’clock in the morning, messing with chains,” Leon said.

He’s not the only one messing with chains on side streets.

“I don’t like driving in it!” said Robin Boyer, a local courier.

Boyer thought that cutting through side streets would save some time on her delivery, versus battling the traffic congested freeways.

“I did fine today, until now,” said Boyer, as she pulls her chains out.

She quickly learned that driving the back roads wasn’t the best plan, when she hit a very slippery Cornell Road.

“This is pretty hairy, and people aren’t use to it,” Boyer said.

Not far from where Boyer was chaining up, we saw a semi-truck struggling to make it up a hill, and eventually needed to be towed.

“This is where everyone has trouble up here. The ice is what kills you,” Leon told FOX 12.

Leon knows that much of the ice and snow is sticking around for a while. He suggests drivers have chains or traction tires, even if you just have to use them for a short time, before hitting the highways.

