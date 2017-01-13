Pilot killed in plane crash near Cape Blanco

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a fatal plane crash on the ocean beach near Cape Blanco Friday afternoon.

At 1:20 p.m. a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched to search the Cape Blanco area after overhearing a distress call between a pilot and the FAA.

The wreckage was found and first responders arrived to the scene.

Oregon State Police said a man's body was found near the wreckage. It is believed he suffered a medical issue prior to the crash.

The pilot's name is not being released at this time.

OSP is continuing to investigate the crash.

