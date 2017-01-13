After being closed for several days due to snow and ice, the Oregon Zoo will reopen on Saturday.

The Oregon Zoo announced on Friday that they plan to be open on Saturday but with reduced access. Not all areas of the zoo will be accessible.

They ask anyone who plans to visit to take extreme caution and come prepared for wintry conditions.

Visitors are also recommended to take the MAX instead of driving.

