Salem officer involved in on-duty shooting; suspect wounded

A Salem police officer was involved in a shooting while on duty outside of an Applebee’s Friday night.

Police say Corporal Jake Pratt responded to the report of an unwanted person outside of the restaurant on Liberty Street Northeast and Parkway just before 7:30 pm.

Preliminary information indicates the suspect was armed with a knife when an argument began with Corporal Pratt.

Police say that was when the officer fired his handgun and shot the suspect.

A knife was recovered at the scene, according to Salem Police.

Casey Duane Howe, 33, of Salem was taken to a Portland-area hospital. He is in stable condition.

The officer was not hurt and is now on leave.

