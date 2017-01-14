Trail Blazers fall to Orlando Magic 115-109 - KPTV - FOX 12

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 30 points and the Orlando Magic snapped a four-game losing streak, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 115-109 on Friday night.

Vucevic went 13 of 18 from the floor and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Elfrid Payton scored 19 points and hit a key 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining that gave Orlando some breathing room. D.J. Augustin added 15 points, while Serge Ibaka had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Damian Lillard scored 34 points and C.J. McCollum had 26, extending his streak to eight consecutive games with at least 25 points, the Trail Blazers' longest in nearly 30 years.

Orlando, which had lost six of seven, had a 17-point lead less than five minutes into the first quarter, but had to pull out the game during the final minutes.

