Man surrenders after three-day standoff

After a nearly 64-hour standoff, a Seaside man surrendered peacefully to police officers Saturday morning.

Police say shots were fired early Wednesday evening inside a home on Whispering Pines Drive. The gunfire was contained to the house, and none of it was directed at police or neighbors.

Officers tried to contact the man inside the home but were unsuccessful.

On Saturday morning, a 911 call was made from the man, saying he was scared and wanted to leave his home.

The emergency dispatcher instructed him to walk out of his home with his hands visible.

Police say a short time later, he left his home and was taken into custody without incident.

"We're extremely pleased with the outcome of this event," said Police Chief Dave Ham. "A peaceful surrender and discussion with the individual has been the goal of this situation since it began on Wednesday afternoon. The use of de-escalation techniques may extend the length of an incident but they are always intended to reduce confrontations with people in crisis. Fortunately, for all parties involved, this ended in the best way possible -- peacefully and without incident."

The Seaside Police Department was assisted throughout the three-day standoff by Oregon State Police, Clatsop County Sheriff's Office and the Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart and Cannon Beach Police Departments.

Police have not released the man’s name.

