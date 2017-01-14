Deputies: ‘Violent’ man wanted after breaking in to King City apartment

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man described as “violent” after he broke into the King City home.

Deputies responded to a call at 2:03 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Southwest Fischer Road. When they got to the scene they discovered that 40-year-old Louis Jarvis Jr. broke down the front the door of the apartment.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Jarvis was upset over child custody issues and had forced his way into the apartment, which was the home of the children’s mother. They also learned the woman armed herself and shot at Jarvis, after which he fled from the apartment.

Investigators said after leaving the apartment Jarvis smashed three windows in the woman’s car, then drove away in a gray or tan late-model Chevrolet pickup with an unknown license number.

The sheriff’s office notes that Jarvis has connections Nehalem area and that the Oregon State Police and Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the search.

Jarvis is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall with a heavy build. He is wanted on burglary, criminal mischief and additional charges.

Anyone that sees Jarvis or has information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111.

