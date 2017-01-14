Customers at Sonic in Chehalis charged for tires in Texas

They ordered a burger but got charged for tires. Now some customers at a Sonic in Washington say they're pretty upset with the mix-up.

The restaurant opened last year in Chehalis, and customers were excited about the new dining spot but soon started to notice weird charges.

They say a place called Tires For You in Texas took money from their account

"I didn't realize anything had gone wrong until a few weeks ago when I was debited back to my account something from a tire place in Texas,” Sonic customer Maritza Percival explained.

Workers at Sonic say the issue wasn't an employee mistake but a computer error.

According to the restaurant, for seven days the processing company mixed up its account with the Texas tire company.

The company is working to make sure customers are only charged for what they ordered and apologized for the inconvenience.

