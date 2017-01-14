Man shot by Salem officer in stable condition at hospital

Authorities say a man shot in a confrontation with a Salem police officer is in stable condition at a Portland-area hospital.

The shooting occurred as Cpl. Jake Pratt responded to a report of a wanted person outside an Applebee's Restaurant at about 7:30 Friday night. Police say the officer encountered 33-year-old Casey Duane Howe, of Salem, and a confrontation ensued.

According to investigators, Howe had a knife, which was recovered at the scene.

The officer was not injured and is being placed on administrative leave, per standard procedure.

