Coast Guard holds memorial at Cape Disappointment

ILWACO, WA (KPTV) -

The U.S. Coast Guard held a memorial service Saturday to remember guardsmen and mariners who died in the Pacific Northwest.

About 150 people attended the ceremony at Cape Disappointment.

A memorial wreath was placed in the Pacific Ocean near the North Head Lighthouse during the ceremony and “Taps” was played from the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

There was also a bell ringing after the name of each person who died was read.

