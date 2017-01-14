Teen dies in Keizer apartment, mother in custody

The Keizer Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a teen dead in an apartment.

Police and crews from the Keizer Fire District were called to the location in the 100 block of Garland Way North on reports of a boy who was unresponsive.

Officers determined the teen was the victim of a homicide. The teen’s mother was at the scene and taken into custody where she is cooperating with investigators.

The identity of the victim and the mother are being withheld so family can be notified.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, but at this time the department believes the community is not at any risk, noting no outstanding suspects are being sought.

The state medical examiner will be performing an autopsy. Members of the Marion County C.R.A.S.H. Team, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, the Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Salem Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.