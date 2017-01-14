Cafe in North Plains holds benefit for OSP trooper shot in the line of duty

People continue to show their support for Oregon State Police trooper Nic Cederberg.

The owners of the Hits the Spot Café in North Plains held a “Build-a-Burger” benefit for Cederberg Saturday, and a steady stream of people came in to the restaurant showing their support, some even coming in just to drop off money in the donation jar and leave.

Cederberg was assigned to the North Plains work site as a trooper. He was shot multiple times on Christmas during a shootout with a murder suspect south of Sherwood.

Sharil Davis co-owns the restaurant with her husband. She said even though she doesn’t know Cederberg or his family, she’s been following his story and felt she need to help them.

“Because he’s out there protecting us every day, and we feel that you can’t give back enough when they put their lives on the line and that’s our goal,” Davis said. “We want to help and this is one way we can. It doesn’t matter if we don’t know him, he’s out of this area it makes him family.”

All proceeds from the benefit will go to Cederberg and his family. Davis said she was ready to feed 300 people, and at $10 a person that’s $3,000 she hopes to give them.

Cederberg’s brother Jeff posted on the GoFundMe page set up for the family this week and said the trooper is recovering well and should be out of the hospital soon.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.