PPS makes proposal to make up snow days

A plan to make up snow days for Portland Public School students could happen as soon as this week.

Interim Superintendent Bob McKean announced a proposal to help make up some of the many snow days students have had this winter.

The proposal would add another day to the calendar, making the last school day June 14, 2017.

It would also eliminate the rest of late starts for elementary and middle schools, and early releases for high schools for the rest of the year.

The Portland School Board voted in December to add two days to the end of the year to make up for two lost days of classes in December.

The proposal will be presented to the Board on Tuesday night.

If the proposal is approved, the elimination of late starts would begin the next day, Wednesday, January 18.

McKean also says work is being done to clear pathways, sidewalks, and parking lots of snow so schools are safe and ready to open on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.