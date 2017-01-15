Detectives investigating body found in rubble of Vancouver fire as possible homicide

Detectives with Clark County Major Crimes Unit are investigating after a body was found in the rubble of a Vancouver building destroyed by fire early Sunday.

According to the Vancouver Fire Department, crews rushed to the building on 134th Avenue and Fourth Plain Boulevard just after 5:30 a.m. It took firefighters less than 90 minutes to get the flames under control, but the building was destroyed.

Investigators with the Clark County Fire Marshall’s Office and Clark County Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene. During the investigation, a body was found in the rubble.

Detectives are now investigating the incident as a possible homicide. The victim has not been identified.

The deadly fire also destroyed four Vancouver businesses, including a convenience store, a barber shop and pet supply store.

Fire rips through a convince store, barber shop and pet supply store in Vancouver. Neighbors say it was where locals gathered for coffee. pic.twitter.com/QqJWRSD7KX — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 15, 2017

"It's really sad," said neighbor Bobbi Lee. "That's our local little store."

The Vancouver woman watched mid-morning Sunday as firefighters continued to pour water on the building. A friend let her know what was going on.

"She texted me this morning and said that it was on fire so we jumped into the car and came down to take a look and it is really devastating to see," Lee said.

She added that the store had been around for several decades and was a place in the neighborhood where people would go to share stories over a cup of coffee in the morning.

"There are locals that come sit in the coffee area you know," Lee said. "We see them in there all the time, the regulars."

The store was also a place Lee took her kids and now grandkids.

"They are always telling me, 'Grandma, can we go into the little store for candy?' So we would go down and they would give us free pop every now and then or free coffee every now and then," Lee said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

