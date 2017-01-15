Police identify Keizer mother charged with aggravated murder of 12-year-old son

Police in Keizer are continuing to search for answers after arresting a 38-year-old woman on charges of aggravated murder after finding her 12-year-old son dead in the family’s home Saturday.

Crews from the Keizer Fire District arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Garland Way North before police and found the victim was deceased.

Investigators took Amy Marie Robertson into custody shortly after they arrived at the scene.

The victim, Robertson’s son Caden Berry, was a 7th-grade student at Claggett Creek Middle School. The department initially believed he was 13 but later confirmed his age to be 12.

Caden’s friends and classmates gathered at a vigil Sunday night to remember him. FOX 12 spoke with a few of his classmates who didn’t know him well but felt he was a happy kid.

"He looked really nice because he was always laughing with his friends and he always had a smile on his face," said classmate Emma Kennedy.

For the people who did know him, he was the kid who made you laugh and gave you a nickname.

"He called me 'Canadian bacon' because I’m originally Canadian and he called her 'Barney' because she used to have purple hair," said a friend.

Candles, flowers, and cards from at least 50 people filled the entrance to the home he once shared with his mother.

"He was just a playful kid … he was a good kid," said neighbor Brenda King.

King, who lives a few doors down, recalled the startling discovery. On that day, she says another neighbor called for her help, claiming Robertson was apparently upset and standing outside their complex.

After about ten minutes of talking, King says she asked for Caden.

"I went yelling for him in the living room and the chair was tipped over and there was a blanket and he was under the blanket. I can’t do no more," she said.

King added that while she is still in shock over his death, she cannot get his smiling face out of her head.

"He was my granddaughter’s best friend … she’s hanging in there. I think I’m doing worse than she is," King said.

FOX 12 also spoke with Caden's grandmother who was too upset to go on camera and wants privacy for the family at this time. She does want people to know that Caden was a funny kid who had a big heart.

Caden's friend Lilliana made this picture for him--she says they hung out all last summer @fox12oregon https://t.co/NHxk7S13nv pic.twitter.com/HCRIYTtFvU — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) January 16, 2017

Robertson was taken to the Marion County Correctional Facility early Sunday morning where she is being held without bail. She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The state medical examiner has scheduled an autopsy for Berry Monday morning.

The Keizer Police Department is asking anyone with information that may be connected to this incident to please contact Detective Tim Lathrop at 503-390-3713 Ext. 3481.

