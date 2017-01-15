Lebanon Fire District, HazMat crews respond to fuel spill

Crews from the Lebanon Fire District responded to a fuel spill involving a gasoline tanker at the Park Street Chevron station Sunday morning.

According to the fire district, the tanker was filling holding tanks around 8 a.m. when the incident occurred. The cause is believed to have stemmed from a malfunctioning valve or vapor return mechanism.

Firefighters discovered around 30 gallons of gasoline had been spilled, and crews began using booms and absorbent to contain the spill and prevent it from entering the sewer system.

The regional HazMat team from the State Fire Marshal’s Office was activated and responded along with crews from the Albany Fire Department to assist in the cleanup. Crews clear the scene around 10:20 a.m.

