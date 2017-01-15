Widow of slain Oregon standoff leader LaVoy Finicum carries on h - KPTV - FOX 12

Widow of slain Oregon standoff leader LaVoy Finicum carries on his mission

By The Associated Press
LaVoy Finicum, file image
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Leaders of an armed occupation of a federal wildlife refuge in eastern Oregon were driving to a public meeting a year ago when they were intercepted by police. One of the leaders was shot dead at a roadblock.

Now, LaVoy Finicum's widow and their children are planning to hold that meeting later this month in the same town. Speakers are slated to talk about the Constitution, property rights and other issues.

The FBI says it perceives no threat and that Americans have the right to free speech and to assemble.

Finicum was the spokesman for several dozen occupiers during the 41-day takeover and has become a martyr for the movement to transfer ownership of federal lands to local entities.

The U.S. government owns nearly half of all land in the West.

Reporting by Andrew Selsky

