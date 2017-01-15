Thousands rally in Portland in defense of Affordable Care Act

Several Oregon lawmakers spent the day in Portland speaking to thousands of people about the Affordable Care Act.

Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, along with Congressmen Earl Blumenauer and Kurt Schrader and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici headlined the pro-ACA rally.

They're encouraging Oregonians to fight back against GOP efforts to repeal the law, often referred to as Obamacare.

There are hundreds of people packed into SEI in North Portland for a Save Healthcare rally. pic.twitter.com/4G8fBXirD2 — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 15, 2017

Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden speaking to the crowd now. pic.twitter.com/7ZunRDA8yv — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 15, 2017

In the past, President-elect Donald Trump has said his administration plans to do away with the health care program.

Steve Emerson attended the rally Sunday and says Oregon needs the Affordable Care Act.

“I support Obamacare, I think it was a great step forward,” he said. “I think there're a few things that need to be changed about it. I would really hate to see that drop with nothing better to replace it.”

Though many votes that have happened so far about the possible repeal have fallen along party lines, Senator Merkley believes that still is support on the other side of the aisle.

“We have to hear from the grassroots across America,” he said. “The senate is now equally split. We need a few Republicans to join us. I think there are Republicans who care about quality health care.”

Sunday's rally was part of a national movement, hosted by the group Organizing For Action.

