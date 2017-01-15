Oregon senators plan to attend inauguration - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon senators plan to attend inauguration

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley (KPTV) Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump is just a few days away. Several lawmakers have said they will not attend, but Oregon's senators are planning to go.

"I am going to attend it as a symbol of a peaceful transfer of power. Don't think for a moment I am not going to fight day and night against the destructive strategies of President-elect Trump," said Sen. Jeff Merkley.

Sen. Ron Wyden told FOX 12 on Saturday he plans to go to honor the institution of the presidency.

Rep. Kurt Schrader says he does not plan to attend the inauguration. 

