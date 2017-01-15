Search underway for man and child swept out to sea north of Cape Blanco

A search is underway along the Oregon Coast Sunday for a father and son who investigators believe were swept out to sea.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it received a report of two people in the water just before 1 p.m. Sunday from the mother of the child. The incident occurred about two miles north of Cape Blanco.

Oregon State Police say the 31-year-old man and 3-year-old child are from the Eugene area. OSP and the Curry County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search.

The Coast Guard says a child carrier worn by the father and his coat have been found in the surf.

One helicopter remains on scene searching for the father and child.

