PBOT preparing for flooding with sandbag filling locations

With rain in the forecast this week at the same time temperatures are expected to climb melting last week’s snow, Portland residents could face localized flooding.

To help residents prepare for this possible flooding, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is offering sand and sandbags for residents to use at no charge.

While crews will keep the locations stocked with sand and sandbags, people will need to bring their own shovels to fill the sandbags.

There are three locations for residents to get the sandbags.

SE 88th Avenue just south of Holgate Boulevard in the parking lot at Lents Park. Enter parking lot at the bottom of the hill, and follow one-way traffic to the sand pile at the exit on the east side of SE 88th

SE 111th Avenue and Harold Street at the southeast corner of the intersection

SW 42nd Avenue and Vermont Street in the lower parking lot of Gabriel Park; enter Gabriel Park from Vermont

Officials in Hillsboro are also preparing for flooding by offering self-serve sandbags at the Fairgrounds Sports Complex at 490 Northeast 28th Avenue. They are also asking residents to clear their storm drains of ice and snow.

