Oregon Historical Society offering free admission for MLK Day

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Oregon Historical Society museum will offer free admission Monday.

This will also be the closings day of the “A Place For All People” exhibit, a poster collection showcasing items from the Smithsonian Institute’s new National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The exhibit highlights key pieces telling the diverse story of the African American experience, such as child-size shackles of a slave, the clothing worn by Carolotta Walls on her first day at Little Rock Central High School, Chuck Berry's Gibson guitar and the track shoes worn by Olympian Carl Lewis.

The museum will also have its newest exhibition on display. “The Columbia River: From Source to Sea” is a photography showcase sharing Hood River resident Peter Marbach’s decade-long odyssey to document the sacred landscapes and the people of the entire river.

The museum is open Monday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit OHS.org.

