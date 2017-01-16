Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Friday, January 17

Here are the links and numbers featured on More Good Day Oregon for Monday, January 16, 2017.

Piff the Magic Dragon is a YouTube sensation with more than 40 million views and his own Las Vegas show. Piff was just in town to perform his jaw-dropping magic tricks and comedy at Helium in southeast Portland. To see more from the funnyman, go to PiffTheMagicDragon.com.

Some next level magic is coming to Portland later this month as the hit Broadway show "The Illusionists" takes the stage at the Keller Auditorium starting January 31. For show times and ticket information, visit Portland5.com.

More’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz Tummy Tamer smoothing may make your stomach troubles a thing of the past. Get the recipe now at MonicaMetz.com.

Heads up to all the gamers in Portland – BetaCon is coming to the Rose City. Gamers can experience the future of gaming by playing new and unreleased video games, meet the developers of some of their favorite titles and enter contests to score some sweet free stuff. For early bird ticket info, head to BetaCon.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.