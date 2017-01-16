Police ID man swept out to sea with 3-year-old son on Oregon coast

Police have identified a man swept out to sea with his 3-year-old son on the Oregon coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard searched through the night and into Monday morning for Jayson Dean Thomas, 31, of Elmira, and his young son.

The man and child have not been found.

They were on the beach near Floras Lake in Curry County at 1 p.m. Sunday when they were hit by a wave.

Police said that area has a steep angle to the water and the seas were rough Sunday afternoon.

The Coast Guard launched a search operation with two helicopters and a 47-foot motor life boat.

Troopers and first responders scoured the beach using ATVs. The search from shore lasted until 6 p.m. Sunday, but there was no sign of the father and son.

The boy's name has not been released by police.

The Coast Guard search was suspended by noon Monday.

