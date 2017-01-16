18-year-old driver dies in crash on icy Hwy 226 near Lyons - KPTV - FOX 12

18-year-old driver dies in crash on icy Hwy 226 near Lyons

An 18-year-old driver died in a crash on icy Highway 226 near Lyons on Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 22 west of Lyons at 7:50 p.m. and found a car that had hit a power pole.

The driver, Emily J. Reedy, 18, of Lyons, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Reedy was driving a 2005 Chrysler westbound on Highway 226 near Rashmar Road when she lost control and left the roadway.

The car slid down a steep embankment, hit a power pole on the driver's side and rolled over.

Investigators said roadway conditions were icy at the time of the crash. No other details were immediately released.

Oregon State Police troopers were assisted at the scene by the Linn County Sheriff's Office, the Oregon Department of Transportation and others.

