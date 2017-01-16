Water main break shuts traffic down to one lane on Barbur

Water was gushing through the streets in southwest Portland after a burst pipe became the latest casualty of the cold snap.

Crews shut down one southbound lane on Barbur Boulevard while working on repairing the water line. The break happened near Hamilton Street before 9 a.m.

Officials said the pipe was built in 1941, and that the old, cast-iron pipes do not do well in extremely cold weather, something crews have been dealing with almost nonstop in the last week.

The Portland Water Bureau told FOX 12 they responded to 10 water-line breaks over the weekend, bringing their total since last Monday around 45 burst pipes.

A spokeswoman for the department called winter “line- break season” and said crews typically respond to about 200 breaks a year.

Officials had no word at this time if the recent extreme weather could lead to a record-breaking year in terms of those broken lines.

Crews on Barbur were still trying to figure out what businesses and homes were affected by the line break, as of midday city officials were not sure how many people are without water.

Crews will be working to make repairs until at least 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.