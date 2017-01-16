Kaiser Permanente awards $2 million in grants for mental illness, homeless issues

Kaiser Permanente Northwest is awarding $2.27 million in grants to seven nonprofit agencies working to end homelessness for people battling mental health issues.

The seven agencies will each receive $325,000 over three years.

The recipients have been asked to identify policy and advocacy efforts for changes that will help bring an end to homelessness for people with mental illness and addiction disorders.

The grants announced Monday follow a $4 million contribution announced in September in support of the "Housing is Health" initiative that will build 380 units of housing in Portland with Central City Concern, including 175 units of medically supported housing.

Kaiser Permanente has also partnered with several other local health care providers to create the new Unity Center for Behavioral Health, which opens this month.

The grants will go to Urban League of Portland, Outside In, Catholic Charities of Oregon, Catholic Community Services of the Mid-Willamette Valley and Central Coast, Love Overwhelming, ShelterCare and Willamette Family Inc.

"As we looked at the challenges facing people with mental illness in our community, we heard repeatedly that lack of stable housing is the most critical need," said Andrew McCulloch, President, Northwest, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals. "But not only do they need housing, they need help getting into and maintaining housing in the first place. Without both types of support, it is virtually impossible for people with mental health and addiction issues to attain successful treatment."

