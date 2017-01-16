Hypothermic hiker rescued after getting stranded on icy Longview hillside

Special operations team member Russ Reese and Brett Johnson secure a rescue line below the victim. (Photo: Longview Fire Department)

A hiker was treated for hypothermia after he became stranded while hiking down a steep Longview hillside.

Emergency crews responded to the 2000 block of 38th Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 30-year-old Clatskanie man called 911 to report he was cold and stranded on an icy hillside.

He had hiked down about 200 feet when the slope became too steep. He attempted to turn around, but couldn't make it back up due to snow and ice.

Crews from the Longview Fire Department and American Medical Response arrived within minutes and made verbal contact with the man. Dispatchers then contacted the man again and relayed instructions from rescue teams.

A four-wheel drive command vehicle placed rescuers above the hiker and acting Lt. Brett Venneri used a rope to drop down to him.

Crews then extended additional ropes and lowered the man to safety.

The distance from the top of the ridge to the access road below is about 600 feet.

The hiker was taken to the hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

"Recognizing the tremendous resources required for rescue, the victim repeatedly thanked rescuers during the incident, saying, 'You are all heroes, real heroes'", according to the Longview Fire Department.

