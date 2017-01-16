Memorial service set for Kalama Police Chief Randall Gibson

A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday to honor Kalama Police Chief Randall Gibson.

Gibson, 59, died Jan. 10 as a result of a complication following a high-stress incident and arrest earlier in the day.

Police said Gibson went into respiratory distress and drove himself to the hospital at the conclusion of the incident.

He was treated and released home, but later passed away.

A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at New Life Church, 2441 42nd Ave., Longview. Prior to the memorial service, there will be a procession of Kalama emergency response vehicles.

Gibson's family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Behind the Badge Foundation.

A Chief Randall Gibson Memorial Fund has also been established through Heritage Bank. Donations can be made at branches in Kelso or Longview, as well as Kalama city offices, 195 N. First St.

All city offices will close at 11 a.m. Thursday for the memorial service.

The city of Kalama is treating Gibson's passing as a line of duty death.

"Chief Gibson faithfully served the community for over five years, working daily to improve out city protect the citizens of the community. Chief Gibson's professionalism and integrity serves as an example to each of us who were fortunate enough to be a colleague or co-worker of his. We thank him for his service. Our condolences and best wishes go out the family and loved ones," according to a Kalama Police Department statement.

