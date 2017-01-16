Police: Keizer boy's death caused by strangulation; mother charged with murder

A Keizer woman charged with aggravated murder strangled her 12-year-old son, according to police.

An autopsy determined Caden Berry died of asphyxia due to strangulation. He was found dead in an apartment on the 100 block of Garland Way North at 12:42 p.m. Saturday.

His mother, 38-year-old Amy Marie Robertson, was detained at the scene. She was booked into the Marion County Jail on the charge of aggravated murder.

She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. A possible motive in this case has not been released by investigators.

Police said Robertson and Berry lived together in the apartment where he was found dead.

Berry was in the seventh grade at Claggett Creek Middle School.

Berry's friends and classmates gathered for a vigil Sunday night and remembered him as a funny, happy student who was always smiling.

Anyone with information they believe would be pertinent to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Tim Lathrop at 503-390-3713, Ext. 3481.

