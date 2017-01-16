Portland Public Schools say ‘goal is to open schools’ Tuesday but are still evaluating

Portland Public Schools crews have been working to clear snow from schools and spent much on Monday trying to clear ice from paths and walkways. (Portland Public Schools)

In a post on the Portland Public Schools website Monday, the district said it was their “goal is to open schools” on Tuesday but noted the final decision may not come until Tuesday morning.

The district said ice the largest concern to keeping students and staff safe. The posts stated that many of the schools had been cleared of snow but that crews were still trying to clear ice from walkways and paths Monday.

PPS added that administrators are anxious to welcome students and staff back to class, but that they want to make sure conditions are safe.

District administrators say they will send communications to parents by Tuesday morning unless they get “more definitive information” Monday evening.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.