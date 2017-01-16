ODOT on freezing rain: 'Remember, driving on ice is never a safe choice'

With the forecast calling for possible widespread freezing rain in the metro area Tuesday, transportation agencies are urging drivers to stay safe or, better yet, stay home.

FOX 12 meteorologists said most of the metro area will likely see some freezing rain starting Tuesday morning, with the possibility for a severe storm, especially in the central and east metro areas.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is asking drivers to carry chains and be prepared for treacherous conditions.

"Remember, driving on ice is never a safe choice. The safest thing to do is stay off the road. Wait to travel if possible. If you must go, be prepared for conditions," according to an ODOT statement.

ODOT reports that a freeze and quick thaw followed by heavy rain is always a recipe for debris slides that could include trees, mud and rocks. These conditions could also lead to trees falling on roadways.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation issued a winter weather travel advisory for Tuesday, saying up to .4 inches of ice accumulation is likely on city streets.

The most ice accumulation is expected in areas east of Interstate 205.

PBOT will bring on extra crews starting at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to put down sand and gravel at "critical intersections."

PBOT tested salt that was brought down from the Seattle Department of Transportation during last week's snowstorm and said the effect was "limited" and did not provide a significant improvement compared with the bureau's standard de-icer.

PBOT asked drivers to watch for black ice, as well as walkers and bicyclists.

Travelers should have an emergency kit in their vehicle that includes chains, jumper cables, first aid kit, shovel, blanket, extra clothes and basic tools like a wrench, knife and screwdriver.

For more, go to portlandoregon.gov/transportation.

