Oregon Ducks football players hospitalized

Three Oregon Ducks football players were in the hospital in good condition Monday.

Tight end Cam McCormick and offensive linemen Doug Brenner and Sam Poutasi were hospitalized late last week following team workouts, according to a report by the Oregonian.

A PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend spokesperson confirmed the three players were in the hospital Monday.

Sources told the Oregonian the post-winter break workouts were similar to military basic training.

Oregon hired Willie Taggart as the new head football coach last month after firing Mark Helfrich.

The University of Oregon's athletic department released a statement Monday about the hospitalized players. It said, "The safety and welfare of all of our student-athletes is paramount in all that we do. While we cannot comment on the health of our individual students, we have implemented modifications as we transition back into full training to prevent further occurrences. We thank our medical staff and trainers for their continued monitoring of the students and we will continue to support our young men as they recover.?"

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.