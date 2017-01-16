Roof collapses on Vancouver warehouse; employees escape uninjured

Two workers at a Vancouver dry wall company escaped a warehouse roof collapsing on top of them Monday morning.

Joe Sweeney and Erik Peterson were unloading a truck inside Knez Building Materials when it happened.



“We had about three seconds of – sounded like a tree cracking – and I had time to look at him and he looked at me and it’s like, 'here we go,'” said Sweeney.



Sweeney was standing on the floor and Peterson was driving a forklift when the roof came crashing down. Sweeney dove under the truck for cover while Peterson could only stay put as beams and poles snapped all around him.



“I ducked and hid under the cage of my Hyster,” Peterson said. “And I had nowhere to really go. It was coming down right on top of my Hyster.”



The cage on that forklift held up and blocked the falling debris. Once the snapping and crashing stopped, both men crawled out through a cloud of dust to safety, thankful to one piece of equipment that likely saved them.



“The only thing that really saved that roof from killing us was the fact that it landed on top of the crane,” said Sweeney. “The structural integrity of the crane held that roof up.”



The Fire Marshal took pictures of the damage and taped off the building until workers can secure it and investigators can determine the official cause of the collapse.

