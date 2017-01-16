School districts planning to make up for flurry of snow days

Most of the local school districts have already had eight snow days this year, and with freezing rain in the forecast, that number might be going up.

Now, school districts have to decide how they are going to make up those snow days.

A number of things are being considered in various districts, like using in-service days for instructional time, adding days to the end of the year, and changing late start or early release days to full school days.

But it's a tricky issue because there are requirements that vary by state. For instance, in Washington it's not just the hours that have to be made up, but a minimum number of school days.

Since it's the middle of winter, Gresham-Barlow said they won't make a decision on how to make up the instructional time until April when they know exactly how many snow days they're looking at.

FOX 12 spoke with one mother who brought her kids to school on Monday just to go sledding. She said the delay in getting back to class isn't the district's fault, and she's getting creative at home with how to care for her two kids.

"Rochambeau with my husband as far as whose going to take work off, but it's been fun - I mean if it's going to be snow days this is the kind of day we really want to have where we can be outside and enjoy it instead of the ice storm like last week," said Skye Kutansky.

Evergreen School District is planning on holding school on January 27 which was originally a no school day. The other six days will be added to the end of the school year, with school now ending on June 23.

Vancouver School District has make-up days set for Jan. 30 and June 19, 20 and 21. Additional days will be added to the end of the year.

As far as Portland Public Schools, board members will be meeting on Tuesday to consider adding three extra days to the end of the school year and eliminating the remaining late starts and early releases. But even that won't be enough.

Now, several districts are looking to state leaders with the Oregon Department of Education to see what else they can do.

