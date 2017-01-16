Transportation agencies urge drivers to stay safe or stay off the roads

As the Portland metro area braces for freezing rain, transportation leaders are urging drivers to stay off the roads, if possible.

This storm will be a tough one to prepare for because there is still a lot of compacted snow on the roads.

On Tuesday, metro area roads will get another layer of freezing rain, and Portlanders say at this point they can only surrender.

"We knew it would be next. What else can we ask for but freezing rain," said Jenny Spinrad.

Al and Jenny Spinrad live in northeast Portland and they are getting around on foot, slowly, with walking poles and sturdy shoes. They have made a point not to drive the past few days because it's just too dangerous, and transportation officials say that's a good plan heading into Wednesday.

With freezing rain expected, Portland Bureau of Transportation leaders said crews are going to start spreading sand and gravel around 3:30 a.m.

They will focus on major roadways and emergency routes and respond to trouble spots where needed. And with side streets already still covered with snow, John Brady said just expect them to get worse.

"We don't do side streets. We look at the main streets, the transit routes, the emergency response routes, and we rely on mother nature to thaw the side streets out and so far, she hasn't been very cooperative," said Brady.

PBOT said they will not be using anti-icer.

For more, go to portlandoregon.gov/transportation.

