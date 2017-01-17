Fire damages home in Milwaukie, no injuries reported

Clackamas Fire District 1 responded to a house fire in Milwaukie Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the report of a fire at a home in the 10100 block of Southeast Hollywood Street just before 6:30 p.m.

When crews arrived they found fire coming from the back of the home, fire in the attic, and smoke all the way to the ground.

Firefighters were able to get the fire knocked down in the living area but the attic was filled with storage and firefighters had to stay on scene to put out hot spots in the attic.

The homeowner was able to escape with any injuries. According to Clackamas Fire District 1, the homeowner had cats at the home but none have been accounted for.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.