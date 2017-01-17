Northwest readies for another round of winter weather

From the Coast Range to the Columbia River Gorge, everywhere you look there is snow and ice. Clear evidence of last weeks one-two punch of winter weather. Now the region is preparing for another round of ice.

Across the Portland metro area word of yet another storm draws a scowl, some folks are ready for a warm up but for others, they’re looking at the glass half full.

Nick Rempel is a gas station attendant at the Shell station in Linnton. He says the last week has been busy with folks stopping in to get gas and taking a break from an icy Highway 30.

“I’m loving it that’s for sure,” Rempel said, “I don’t mind the snow at all it’s just when it gets packed down and becomes ice that is when it becomes an issue.”

On Monday night as the temperatures dipped back below freezing, Rempel was back to work. To his left a semi was stuck on a snow berm and to his right a sedan was unable to get traction to get back on the highway.

“Is it front wheel or rear wheel,” Rempel asked the driver of the sedan.

In a matter of seconds he had snatched up a bucket filled with floor-dry and headed out to put in down in front of the cars wheels to give the driver some traction. With a few quick shoves, the woman was able to get back on her way.

Rempel say that wasn’t the first person nor the last he has helped.

“You are going to want to hit the soft snow, you don’t want to get stuck in the ice ditch that is in the middle,” Rempel told another driver.

Rempel told FOX 12 this is going to be a winter to remember. He likened it to the snow and ice of 2008. He says there is a bit of concern among some drivers with news spreading of more freezing rain Tuesday, and then temperatures warning up.

With the snow on the cliff side across the highway from the gas station, Rempel says another concern is going to be landslides.

“I’m really hoping the net they have up there really holds, but there is no telling, I’ve got a feeling there is going a slide around here,” Rempel said.

He adds no matter what mother nature sends his way he’ll be ready to help folks get on their way.

