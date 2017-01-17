Experts offer safety tips to remember when driving on the ice

On Tuesday morning, the Portland metro area is expecting a layer of ice to coat its roads and freeways.

If you recall, some drivers got stuck during last week's storm, forcing them to abandon their cars and find another means of transportation.

According to experts, while the city is not fully equipped with the tools needed to clean up from last week's storm, there are things drivers can do to help their chances of getting home safely.

Todd Harris, owner of Pro Driving School, gave FOX 12 a lesson on some of the most common mistakes people make when they are out driving in bad weather.

"Look where you want the car to go and steer in that direction, not where you're going or what's it gonna hit," Harris said.

Harris said often times people go with their first instinct rather than doing what actually works.

When it comes to braking, he said, "Do all of your braking in a straight line, don't brake while you're going through the corners that's a mismanagement of weight and can cause a car to skid."

The best advice Harris had was to stay indoors if you do not need to be out driving.

