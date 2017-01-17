Meteorologists: Freezing rain set to arrive around midday

After a historic snowstorm and lingering cold temperatures, another ice storm warning has been issued for the Portland metro Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning that will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

FOX 12 meteorologist Mark Nelsen expects heavy rainfall to arrive sometime before noon. Some areas, especially in the central and east parts of Portland, are still seeing sub-freezing temperatures. This could cause icy conditions and slippery roads.

A large part of the metro, mostly further west and south, will be "in the clear" of freezing roads after the noon hour, according to Nelsen.

Heavy rainfall is set to continue throughout Tuesday night.

Weather experts expect a significant ice storm on the east side of the Portland metro and into the Columbia River Gorge. By 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Transportation closed Interstate 84 from Troutdale to Hood River. No timeline was immediately in place for reopening the highway.

Rain continues into Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures are expected to rise to 40 degrees in the majority of the metro area.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said they will be focusing their gravel and sand efforts on specific problem areas, including Southeast Woodstock Boulevard/Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard, Northeast 33rd Avenue/Fremont Street, Southeast 112th Avenue/Mt. Scott Boulevard and the area near Emanuel Hospital.

No new ice yet! But Trimet says riders can expect delays again on max, buses. We're talking to commuters this AM pic.twitter.com/m9vZGRLQx9 — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 17, 2017

Icy conditions caused the Portland International Airport to cancel multiple flights both in and out of Portland Tuesday. Visit PortofPortland.com to check your flight status.

Many major school districts, including Portland Public Schools, canceled classes Tuesday in preparation for the possible icy conditions. Click here to see a list of closures.

TriMet officials said they are experiencing some delays and disruptions with several MAX and bus lines Tuesday. Visit TriMet.org/alerts for more information.

Traffic officials advise drivers to stay off the roads if possible. If you do need to head out onto the roads, there are some driving tips that may help you handle the icy conditions.

Check out the FOX 12 Weather Blog for the latest weather updates.

For the latest weather forecast from the FOX 12 Weather team, as well as the latest traffic updates and closings information, download our free FOX 12 Weather App for iPhone and for Android.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.