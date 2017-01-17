Icy conditions prompt flight cancellations at PDX

Freezing rain forced officials at Portland International Airport to cancel several flights Tuesday.

As of 7 a.m., 22 flights both in and out of Portland had been canceled. Several others were delayed.

To see a full list of delayed and canceled flights, visit PortofPortland.com.

Weather experts expect periods of freezing rain throughout the morning, followed heavy rain in the later afternoon hours.

Temperatures are expected to linger above freezing in the west metro and below freezing in the east metro.

For the latest weather forecast from the FOX 12 Weather team, as well as the latest traffic updates and closings information, download our free FOX 12 Weather App for iPhone and for Android.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.