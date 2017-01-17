Portlanders rely on TriMet as winter weather continues

With several major winter weather events under their belts, Portland residents have started relying on public transportation to get around town.

But with icy weather comes delays and disruptions, according to TriMet officials.

An ice storm warning has been issued until 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Freezing rain is expected throughout the metro.

Many travelers took to TriMet buses and MAX lines Tuesday morning in order to avoid driving on the icy roads.

However, TriMet said riders can expect reduced services throughout the Portland metro area.

No new ice yet! But Trimet says riders can expect delays again on max, buses. We're talking to commuters this AM pic.twitter.com/m9vZGRLQx9 — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 17, 2017

The MAX Blue line will run between Willow Creek Station in Hillsboro and Civic Drive in Gresham. Shuttle buses will service stations at the ends of the line in Hillsboro and Gresham.

The Green line will run between Clackamas Town Center and Gateway Transit Center. Riders can transfer between Green or Blue lines at Gateway for trips to downtown Portland.

The Red line will run between Gateway Transit Center and Portland International Airport. Riders heading to the airport should take the Blue line to Gateway and then transfer to the Red line there.

The Orange and Yellow lines will run on their regular routes, but with reduced frequency.

Bus lines 10, 11, 18, 32, 34, 36, 38, 39, 43, 50, 51, 53, 55, 63, 64, 65, 68, 84, 92, 97, 99, 154, 156 have been canceled due to the icy roads. Lines 1, 16, 22, 58, and 96 are running on snow routes.

All TriMet buses are running with chains and cannot travel more than 25 mph. Riders should expect delays.

To get the latest TriMet updates, visit TriMet.org/Alerts.