Academy-award nominated actress Kate Hudson stole our hearts in the film “Almost Famous” back in 2000, as well as several other movie roles.

But now she has her own fitness fashion line called Fabletics and it's a hit with women worldwide.

Ahead of Fabletics opening a store in Portland, MORE got to talk one-on-one with the actress/fashion mogul about her longtime love of the Rose City.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.