Death of employee found in burning Vancouver business ruled a homicide

A 47-year-old woman found dead in a burning Vancouver business worked at the store and her death has been ruled a homicide, according to police.

Firefighters responded to the 13400 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard at 5:33 a.m. Sunday and found the Sifton Market fully involved in flames.

Firefighters got control of the fire, but the building was destroyed. A body was then discovered in the rubble.

The victim was identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Amy Marie Hooser of Vancouver. Her death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma and smoke inhalation, according to police.

Investigators said she worked at the Sifton Market, which was previously known as the Oasis Market.

Police said there is currently no suspect information in connection with Hooser's death.

Four businesses in all were destroyed by the fire. The cause of the fire has not been released.

