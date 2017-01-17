New winter shelter opens in downtown Portland to serve up to 100 people

A new winter shelter has opened in downtown Portland and it will service up to 100 people as the metro area continues to deal with treacherous winter weather.

The Columbia Shelter, formerly known as the Peace I Shelter, will start welcoming people Tuesday night.

The shelter is on the second floor of the Washington Center Building at Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street.

Greystar Real Estate Partners is under contract to purchase the property from the Menashe family. They are now collaborating with the city of Portland and Multnomah County to reopen the space as a shelter that will be open through May.

"This is something that neither the public sector nor the private sector can address alone," said Jordan Menashe. "We've seen the human toll this crisis has had on this community. This collaboration is critical."

Last week's snowstorm saw more than 800 homeless people turn to Multnomah County shelters in a single night. City leaders said four people have died of hypothermia in the metro area during the winter weather.

The addition of the Columbia Shelter will bring the total number of winter-only shelter beds for this year to more than 250, and will add to the over 1100 year-round shelter beds in the community.

The Columbia Shelter will serve up to 100 people, including men, women and some couples.

Transition Projects will manage the Columbia Shelter, with operations funded through the City/County Joint Office of Homeless Services. Organizers have worked closely with the Portland Business Alliance on this initiative.

For details on shelters and how to donate to homeless service organizations, go to 211.org.

