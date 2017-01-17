Affidavit: Ex-NFL player shot, arrested while naked in SW Portland arrested again

Scene where a burglary suspect was found shot and naked in southwest Portland on June 22, 2016. (Photo: KPTV)

A former NFL player who was shot while trespassing naked outside a home in southwest Portland was arrested again under similar circumstances, according to police and court documents.

Stanley Wilson II, 34, was initially arrested in June 2016.

Police responded to the 4900 block of Southwest Humphrey Boulevard the afternoon of June 22. A homeowner called 911 to report shooting someone who was trying to break into his house.

Officers searched the property and said Wilson was found naked in a water fountain. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound and subsequently arrested on charges including first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass.

A grand jury later ruled the homeowner was justified in shooting Wilson.

Court documents state Wilson broke into multiple houses the day he was shot.

Wilson was set to enter into a plea agreement earlier this month, but backed out just as court was convening.

An advocate representing Wilson released a statement that said, in part, "This plea bargain that we believe he feels is being forced upon him by homophobic, racist and religious right wing officials at Multnomah County Sheriff's Department, county and state agencies."

Wilson posted bail following his initial arrest and was released, but ordered to report to Close Street Supervision.

Court documents state Wilson tested positive for methamphetamine during a routine office visit in November 2016. He was directed to undergo intensive outpatient treatment, but court documents state he only attended one session in December 2016.

On Jan. 10, a probable cause affidavit states deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at a home and found Wilson running around naked. The affidavit states Wilson appeared to be high.

Wilson told deputies he lived in the home where the disturbance occurred, but it was not the address he reported to Close Street Supervision, according to the affidavit.

A statement in the affidavit from Close Street Supervision states Wilson is believed to "currently be a significant threat to the safety of the community, as these behaviors are similar to the incident surrounding his initial arrest."

Wilson is accused of violating his pre-trial release conditions of no illegal drug use, failure to engage in outpatient drug treatment and failure to report any change of address to Close Street Supervision.

Wilson remained in the Multnomah County Jail on Tuesday. He is due back in court on Jan. 19.

Wilson was drafted by the Detroit Lions out of Stanford University in 2005 and played 32 games at cornerback for the Lions from 2005-2007, according to NFL.com.

