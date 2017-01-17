Landlord sentenced to prison for killing woman living in NE Portland home

A landlord who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing a woman who lived in his northeast Portland home has been sentenced to prison.

Gary Alan Lewis, 63, was arrested in June 2014 after the body of Renee Sandidge-Crowell was found on the 3900 block of Northeast 66th Avenue. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison Wednesday, with 10 years mandatory before the possibility of parole.

Investigators said Lewis owned the home and Sandidge-Crowell rented the basement.

A surveillance image of Lewis was released after detectives said they found evidence of foul play inside the home.

He was caught and arrested after a witness called 911 to report seeing him in northeast Portland's Roseway neighborhood.

SERT officers responded to his home, which had "security features which required exceptional efforts to safely overcome," a Portland Police Bureau spokesman said at the time of Lewis' arrest.

Court documents state Lewis' daughter saw her father outside swinging something and heard moaning, but he told her to go inside. The documents stated she saw Lewis dragging a tarp in the backyard that appeared to have a woman in it.

A hammer was recovered at the scene as evidence, according to court documents.

Neighbors described Lewis as a survivalist. He had a ladder going to an underground bunker in his backyard and surveillance cameras covering most of his property.

Neighbors said Lewis had been trying to evict Sandidge-Crowell after the pair had a falling out and officers responded to the home multiple times to deal with disturbances between them.

Lewis was initially facing charges including murder, unlawful use of a weapon, abuse of a corpse and felon in possession of body armor. He reached a plea agreement in January and pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

The remaining charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

